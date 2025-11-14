A Traveler Wore Meta Glasses On Her Vacation And It Made Other People Feel Uncomfortable

Have you tried on a pair of Meta glasses yet?

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, let me fill you in.

They’re technologically-advanced glasses that feature a camera, microphones, and speakers.

A woman named Deena brought her pair of Meta glasses with her on vacation, but, after looking at the footage, she’s not so sure these gadgets are such a great idea.

In the video’s text overlay, Deena wrote, “I was an ******* who wore Meta glasses in a public place, didn’t disclose it, and unintentionally made people super uncomfortable.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Meta glasses are SO cool…until they’re not. I was just looking through the shared vacation folder my husband and I have and when i saw this footage taken from his perspective my stomach dropped. He was recording me as a joke because I’m admittedly the world’s worst cook and I’m SUPER awkward in the kitchen.”

She added, “Big sorry to everyone I made this cooking class less enjoyable for. I keep seeing stories about people wearing these in super inappropriate places/settings-doctors offices, waxing centers and whatnot. Technology is only awesome when it’s in the right hands and in this instance it wasn’t.”

Deena then said, “Lesson learned. I’ll be wearing them responsibly and getting permission before recording in public places from now on.”

Take a look at the video.

@itsdeenalang meta glasses are SO cool… until they’re not i was just looking through the shared vacation folder my husband and i have and when i saw this footage taken from his perspective my stomach dropped. he was recording me as a joke because I’m admittedly the world’s worst cook and I’m SUPER awkward in the kitchen big sorry to everyone i made this cooking class less enjoyable for i keep seeing stories about people wearing these in super inappropriate places / settings – doctors offices, waxing centers and whatnot… technology is only awesome when it’s in the right hands and in this instance it wasn’t lesson learned. I’ll be wearing them responsibly and getting permission before recording in public places from now on #raybanmeta #metaglasses #contentcreators #creatorsoftiktok #fyp ♬ Brain Stew Know Good Flip – Know Good

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

I guess not everyone is a fan of Meta glasses…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁