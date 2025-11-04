A University Employee’s Coworker Wanted Them To Give Up Their Prized Parking Spot To A Student, But They Won’t Do It

For those of you who don’t know, parking on college campuses can be a total NIGHTMARE.

AITA for not letting someone park in my assigned spot. “I work in student housing at a university. One thing that comes with my job is I have a assigned parking spot, kind of. It’s really just two spaces blocked off that “RD parking only enforced 24 hours no exceptions” for my coworker who lives in my building and me.

One day over break, there was a car parked in one of the spots and my coworker in the other. I reported the car, they got ticketed and the car was moved. Well apparently word word got around that the parking office wasn’t going to ticket people without parking passes so this person thought that meant they could park in the RD spot.

It happened again…

A few days ago the same car was parked there again, leaving me without my spot. So, I again reported the car. I then got a call from my coworker yesterday saying that the person who had been parking there had gotten a hold of her (co worker) through her (the parker) RA after her first ticket.

Huh?

She asked to get permission to park there because her car was hit by someone who wasn’t paying attention while it had been parked. My co worker said that she gave permission to park there. I told my co worker that I didn’t mean be cynical but the the resident could totally be playing here and even so it sets a bad precedent for other residents. I added that if she (my co worker) wants to give up her spot that’s on her but then let me have the other spot because I didn’t agree to letting a resident have my spot. My co worker told me I was being a jerk and I should be a little more understanding and that this makes me look bad. I’m about ready to take this to our supervisor but I wanna know if I’m in the wrong her and I’m being a jerk.”

They’re hanging on to that sweet parking spot for dear life!

