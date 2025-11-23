November 23, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Wife Covered Her Husband’s Xbox In 500 Small Charms After He Put Her Lululemon Leggings In The Dryer

by Matthew Gilligan

xbox with jewels on it

TikTok/@kostandinageorgia

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…

A woman named Georgia posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she decided to take action after her husband Henry did something unthinkable…

He put her Lululemon leggings in the dryer.

laundry in a pile

TikTok/@kostandinageorgia

In the video’s text overlay, Georgia wrote, “My husband put my Lululemon leggings in the dryer so let’s superglue 500 charms on his Xbox.”

In other text overlays, she wrote, “Weaponized incompetence works both ways,” and, “Let’s get his reaction.”

xbox covered in charms

TikTok/@kostandinageorgia

Georgia’s husband Henry asked her, “You did this?”

And his response…”It’s awesome!”

In another text overlay, Georgia wrote, “HE LIKES IT?!?!”

Henry thought his new Xbox was great and he even took photos of it to send to his friends.

xbox covered in charms

TikTok/@kostandinageorgia

Take a look at the video.

@kostandinageorgia

#charms #crafts #satire #xbox #husband #husbandwifecomedy #funnyvideo #satisfyingvideo #fyp

♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Spiros Zorpidis – Spiros Zorpidis

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, that story had an unexpected twist!

