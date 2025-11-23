A Wife Covered Her Husband’s Xbox In 500 Small Charms After He Put Her Lululemon Leggings In The Dryer

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…

A woman named Georgia posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she decided to take action after her husband Henry did something unthinkable…

He put her Lululemon leggings in the dryer.

In the video’s text overlay, Georgia wrote, “My husband put my Lululemon leggings in the dryer so let’s superglue 500 charms on his Xbox.”

In other text overlays, she wrote, “Weaponized incompetence works both ways,” and, “Let’s get his reaction.”

Georgia’s husband Henry asked her, “You did this?”

And his response…”It’s awesome!”

In another text overlay, Georgia wrote, “HE LIKES IT?!?!”

Henry thought his new Xbox was great and he even took photos of it to send to his friends.

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, that story had an unexpected twist!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.