November 21, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Wife Filmed Her Husband’s Reaction When She Told Him She Was Pregnant With Their Second Child

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s always interesting to see how complete strangers react to BIG news.

And it doesn’t get much bigger than this…

A woman named Madison posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she told her husband that she’s pregnant with their second child.

In the video’s text overlay, Madison wrote, “Telling my husband I’m pregnant with baby No. 2.”

She told viewers, “My husband should be getting home from work in about 5-10 minutes. I’m about to tell him that I’m pregnant. I got my son a “Big Brother outfit that I think is just so cute.”

Madison continued, “Then I have like the box with the pregnancy test and all the things. I’m going to set on the counter as he walks in. So let’s set it up!”

The TikTokker’s husband arrived and she said, “He’s here. I’m so nervous, oh my God.”

Madison’s husband asked, “You got me a present?”

She responded, “Yeah,” and he asked, “What do you mean?”

Madison replied, “It’s right here.”

Her husband opened the box and asked her, “Are you pregnant?”

She answered, “Yeah.”

Madison’s husband replied, “Oh man, really?”

The TikTokker assured him she’s pregnant and wrote in a text overlay, “Absolutely shocked and needed time to process.”

Her husband eventually said, “Good, good, that’s amazing, that’s amazing. I love you.”

He then asked Madison, “You excited, or what?”

In another text overlay, she wrote, “Me, hormonal and crying.”

In the video’s caption, Madison wrote, “HE WAS SHOCKED TO SAY THE LEAST because it was definitely unexpected. OMG. But we are so, so over the moon excited.”

Check out the video.

HE WAS SHOCKED TO SAY THE LEAST because it was definitely unexpected omg🙈😅 but we are so so over the moon excited❤️❤️☁️🌙 #momsoftiktok #newmom #motherhood #momtok #babiesoftiktok #firsttimemom #secondtimemom #pregnant #earlypregnancy #tellingmyhusbandimpregnant #babynumber2 #2under2 #pregnancyannouncement

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Well, he was definitely surprised by this news…

Categories: STORIES
