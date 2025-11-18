A Woman Owes Her Boyfriend’s Mother Money Because Of A Cruise They Took, But She Won’t Pay Her Any More Of The Debt Until She Stops Asking Her Boyfriend About It

Well, this is weird…

But, as you know, some people are so non-confrontational that they’ll do just about anything to avoid any kind of showdown, no matter how small.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and the person who wrote it wants to know if they’re doing anything wrong.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not wanting to immediately pay 1k to my BF’s mom for a cruise? “I (22F) and my boyfriend (24M) went on a cruise with his family last year. My money was a little tight but his mom said that I could pay her back later, which I agreed to, so that I could spend time with him and his family. I owed a thousand dollars for my part on the cruise that I started paying little by little through my boyfriend since he was able to pay her immediately. I had paid roughly $500 already when my boyfriend and I got invited to another cruise with my family that I haven’t seen in so long. My money was really tight but I had saved to go on the cruise to see my family.

Things got tough…

After the cruise, I could barely afford anything because my hours at work got cut. I had also forgotten how much I owed at this point since I paid random amounts. His mom was still asking for a thousand dollars to pay her back but of course I couldn’t pay her the rest I owed her. She kept asking for money through my boyfriend and never came to talk to me about it. She kept asking my boyfriend to tell me to talk to her. It made no sense because she had my number and could talk to me about the money anytime. I eventually found a job that paid me enough to put into savings and I talked to his family about that which was a good opportunity to ask me to pay her back but she never did.

Here we go again…

And now today she texted my boyfriend to tell me to talk to her about that. I was very annoyed that she didn’t want to talk to me directly since I was literally staying at his parents’ place for a few days and she could talk to me about it anytime. Everyone is saying I should be the bigger person and talk to her about it without being petty but I’ve been going to people about stuff I owe my entire life and always trying to be the bigger person. I wanted, for once, for his mom to talk to me directly about it so that I could pay her what I owed instead of me going to her. So AITA for not wanting to immediately pay my boyfriend’s mom $1k for a cruise?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said she’s an *******.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person also said she’s an *******.

This situation keeps getting stickier by the day…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.