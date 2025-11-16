A Worker Kept Calling Her Boss Over And Over Again To See How Long It Would Take To Annoy Him

Who’s ready to laugh?!?!

Well, let’s get on with it, then!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how she kept bugging her boss to see how far she could push things.

The text overlay to her video reads, “Seeing how many times I can call my boss over and over again until he gets mad.”

And then she was off to the races!

On the first call to her boss, she said, “Hey, did you talk to Lou about the inspection?”

He responded, “Yes I did. I called him before, so he should be out there.”

She replied, “Okay, just email me the results.”

And then it was on to Round Two!

The TikTokker called her boss again and he said, “You just called me.”

She replied, “Yeah I know. Did you see my email with that voicemail?”

The boss said, “Yes I did.”

She shot back, “All right, can you just respond and let me know?”

He then said, “Yeah I’ll respond to it, but you keep on calling me. How am I gonna do anything?”

You know what’s coming next…

Call #3!

She called to ask him if he’d be in the office tomorrow and he told her no and said “Maybe Friday morning.”

She replied, “I need you to definitely come in because someone wants to have a meeting.”

The boss agreed and said that he’d be there for the meeting…

But she wasn’t done yet…

In the fourth call, he asked, “Now what could you possibly want. You’ve called me five ti-.”

Before he could finish, the TikTokker asked him “Can we get breakfast on Friday?”

Her boss laughed at the request and said, “Yes we can get breakfast. So that means I’m buying and you’re flying.”

She told him, “Alright, I won’t call again.”

But she did call again!

This time, her boss said, “Now what do you want?”

She replied, “Can you approve my request off for next week?”

The boss-man said, “Yes, as soon as I get a chance to look at it. Good lord.”

She ended the call and said, “Alright, thanks.”

And then there was the SIXTH call…

Her boss picked up the phone and she said, “Hey stranger, feel like I haven’t talked to you in a while.”

He laughed and said, “You called me six times. Why don’t you just write everything down and then call me one time?”

She replied, “Look, it says a lot because you answered every single phone call. I would’ve blocked you by now.”

The boss informed her that he needs to answer her calls to make sure everything is operating efficiently, just in case.

It doesn’t sound like she’s getting a whole lot of work done around that office…

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this viewer spoke up.

This guy seems like a pretty great boss!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!