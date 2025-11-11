November 11, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Actress Sammi Hanratty Got Emotional After She Learned “Yellowjackets” Would Be Canceled

by Matthew Gilligan

Major bummer alert, coming in hot!

It was recently announced that the next season of the beloved TV show Yellowjackets will be the final one.

And fans of the show aren’t the only ones who are upset.

In a viral TikTok video, Yellowjackets star Sammi Hanratty showed viewers the emotional reaction to the big news.

Hanratty provided a voiceover for her TikTok video and told viewers, “So, as you can see, we just got the news, and it looks like all of you did too. This is gonna be the final season of Yellowjackets, and I don’t really know how to take it in.

She added, “Clearly, I’m very emotional, and I know that all good things must come to an end. I’m just extremely, extremely grateful to have been a part of this show.”

Hanratty continued, “I’m kind of in a mourning process at the idea that it’s gonna be over, but I just wanna tell you all how incredibly grateful I am for this show, for the opportunity, for this incredible fanbase.”

She added, “And I promise you, we are going to make this last season so incredibly amazing. And I’m so excited to start working on it.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person wants the last season to be a long one.

Another TikTokker was surprised.

And this individual chimed in.

You can understand why she got so emotional about this!

