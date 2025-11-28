‘All these things are going for well under retail, and we have them priced under retail.’ – A Store Owner Talked About Why He Thinks The Sneaker Market Is Collapsing

Things seem to be tough all over these days when it comes to business and, based on this viral TikTok video, the sneaker market is no different.

The owner of a store called Hidden Realm talked to viewers about why he thinks the sneaker market is collapsing.

The man said, “Does anyone wanna explain why shoes are literally just dying right now?”

He explained, “I own a sneaker store and we’ve been struggling for the last couple of months. And y’all can say, oh, oh, it’s because you overpriced things.”

The TikTokker gave viewers various examples of how he specifically is charging less than market value for different pairs of shoes.

He said, “All these things are going for well under retail, and we have them priced under retail. It’s definitely an interesting time in the sneaker world right now.”

The TikTokker continued, “You’d think that people will be coming to sell us their shoes, too, because the market’s down. They just wanna get rid of some stuff. But that’s not even the case.”

Let’s hope that business picks up for him soon!

