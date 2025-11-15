American Travelers Got Stuck At The Bahamas Airport Because Of A Passport Problem

Well, this sounds like a real pain in the neck.

A group of American travelers got stuck in an airport in the Bahamas for hours, and it was all because of a passport snafu that none of them saw coming.

One of the passengers, a woman named Kate, filmed a man who told TikTok viewers what was going on.

The man told viewers that the plane he and the other travelers was on was heading from Puerto Rico to the U.S. The pilot encountered bad weather and, instead of trying to make it all the way to the U.S., made a landing in the Bahamas…and that’s when things went sideways.

As all Americans SHOULD know, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, so Americans don’t need passports to go there…but the Bahamas is its own country, and Americans need passports to visit.

The man in the video told Kate that the pilot who landed the plane in the Bahamas “couldn’t do overtime,” so the passengers had to wait in an airport terminal until a new pilot could be found.

The man told viewers they plane landed at 8 p.m. the previous night and it was now 5:40 a.m. the following morning.

The man said that the folks at American Airlines made it sound like it would be a quick delay, but it turned out to be a huge headache.

He added that a fellow traveler who had a medical emergency wasn’t allowed to go back on the plane to get their medication.

The man told viewers, “We’re on hour seven of being here. No food. No water. It’s cold. No blanket. We have one bathroom for 100 people. Dogs. Children. No information.”

He added, “Hopefully we get a refund after this. I’d ask around to see how everyone else is feeling. I wouldn’t be surprised if my feeling was mutual.”

Here’s the video.

You can go ahead and file this story under TRAVEL NIGHTMARES.

