An American Tourist Asked A Waiter If He Could Order An Olive Garden-Style Chicken Parm At A Restaurant In Italy

When in Rome, do as the Romans do, right?

Well, I guess not everyone feels that way….

A TikTokker named Gabby posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dad tried to order a very American dish while he was out to eat at a restaurant in Italy.

In the text overlay, Gabby wrote, “My Boston Irish father trying to order a Google image of the Olive Garden chicken parm in Italy.”

In the video, Gabby’s dad showed the waiter a photo on his phone and and waiter shook his head and said, “Only in the States. It doesn’t exist in Italy.”

Her dad responded, “It doesn’t exist in Italy?”

The waiter was clearly surprised by this Americanized Italian dish and said, “No, that’s horrible.”

Gabby’s dad and the waiter went back and forth and her dad said he was going to mail some of the chicken parm from back home.

The waiter said, “Okay. Olive Garden chicken. I’m gonna search.”

It looks like these two both got a big kick out of this situation!

Here’s the video.

This was such an American thing to do in another country…

