An Entitled Customer Pretended To Be Related To The Owner To Get What She Wanted, But She Ended Up Getting What She Deserved Instead

Dealing with difficult customers is a given when working in the service industry, though some people really take the cake.

How would you handle a customer throwing a fit so severely they were throwing food and screaming? One woman on Reddit recently shared an iconic interaction that left the comments in pieces.

Here’s what went down.

Give Me That Table!

I went to elementary school with a girl whose family owned a successful small chain of Greek diners in town (we’ll call her Tanya.)

When we started high school together, her family let her have a small lunch party at a location by our school that was also in a very wealthy neighborhood.

A high school friend group’s dream.

We were 14, all gangly elbows and giggles while Tanya graciously ferried our orders of mostly French fries to/from the table to keep one of the waitresses from being bogged down with a non-tipping private party of sugared up teenaged girls.

In walks Entitled Woman (hereafter known as EW) who marches straight to the hostess and announces she will need their biggest table for her family’s lunch.

The diner was hopping as it was prime lunch time, so the hostess told EW it would be at least 30 minutes wait for an 8 top.

Pretty standard wait time for a party that large.

EW launches into a tirade about how her family is parking and the hostess has maximum 5 minutes to find her and her family a table or she’s calling her personal friend THE MANAGER to get her fired.

The hostess is stunned and tries to stammer out something apologetic but EW just walks past her to survey the tables.

She spots our little group in the back and immediately tells the hostess to “clear out those stupid kids out and reset the table” for her family.

Sounds like this woman has never been told the word “no”.

The hostess refuses and tells EW she’ll have to wait like everyone else.

EW loses it, screaming at how she’ll have everyone fired.

It’s gone dead silent and everyone is staring at her.

No one can serve her lunch if they’re all fired, now can they?

EW’s family is starting to filter in behind her and looks on confused.

Probably feeling emboldened by having backup, EW proceeds to march over to our table and snatch baskets of fries and drinks off the table and throwing them in the nearby bus cart, yelling at us that we’re done wasting the restaurant’s money and that it’s time to go.

Most of us just cringed away from her looking confused, but Tanya, still carrying a basket of fries, got right in her face telling her to go away and stop being rude.

Tanya wasn’t tolerating any nonsense!

EW was waiting for this apparently and chose to double down.

She pulls out her ace card “DOYOUKNOWWHOIAM?!” and claims to be the owner’s MOTHER, right to Tanya’s face and tell her “she can kiss her little waitressing job goodbye!”

Tanya stares this woman down and, without looking away, yells “Hey DAD! YAYA IS HERE TO SEE YOU!”

Bet this lady didn’t see that one coming.

Her dad pops his head out of the kitchen looking alarmed “I hope not! She’s been dead for 6 YEARS!”

Hilarity ensues.

So rarely in life do people get their comeuppance like that. Let’s see how the Reddit community felt.

The only dish she’s getting is some revenge to-go.

