An Ex-Sephora Manager Said Customers Can Get Banned From The Company’s Stores If They Make Too Many Returns

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is certainly surprising!

A former manager at a Sephora store named Jennie told TikTok viewers some pretty interesting information about how things operate at the makeup chain store.

Jennie said, “Yes, you can be banned from making returns at Sephora. What matters is the dollar amount of what you’re returning,” she said.

She added, “If you return more than $2,500 of product in the last calendar year, you will get banned.”

Jennie said customers can get around this by setting up a new account with a different email address and telephone number.

She added, “Just be responsible with how you’re purchasing and how you’re returning.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

Sephora can be a wild place, y’all!

