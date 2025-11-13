Assistant Manager Accepted A Promotion From Her Boss That Her Friend Wanted, So She Was Accused Of Being A Two-Timer

Workplace friendships can become complicated when career and promotions are involved.

AITA for taking a promotion my friend wanted? My friend has been the store manager of a retail company for 12 years. I have been the assistant at the other location. The store manager for my current location retired in the summer. Which left me to take the promotion.

This woman affirmed to her boss that she’d accept his decision no matter what.

The store manager at the other location and I have been best friends for years. I’ve known for a long time that she wanted to run both stores. However, when the opportunity came about, I told my boss that I wanted him to do what was best for the business. If that meant the other store manager running both of his locations, cool. If that meant me running one and her running the other, also cool. I was open to both, and I wanted him to be aware of that.

She got the promotion, but her friend accused her of backstabbing her.

Well, I got the promotion, and I accepted. My friend told me I backstabbed her because I knew it was her goal to run both. Truly, I had no intentions of it coming across that way. I just wanted to be considered as well. Am I the jerk?

