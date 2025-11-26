Avid Reader Was Accused Of Spoiling A Book For Naming A Character On A Reddit Post, So He Sent The Real Spoilers Straight To His Inbox

Some readers take spoilers way too seriously.

I purposely Spoiled the end of a 14 book novel series because of rudeness I was in a fantasy book subreddit and said the name of a supporting character in a post. I revealed nothing about this character except their name. Some rando told me I spoiled because now he knows the name of a future character. There are 2,000 named characters in this 14-book series.

I told him that I spoiled nothing with my post. He began berating me and calling me names, insulting my intelligence. So, I spoiled the ending of the series. Since he doesn’t know the name I leaked, he is obviously not even to the middle of the series.

I sent him a DM so I didn’t break the sub’s rules and spoiled the whole thing. I told him who dies, how, and why. I told him how the big bad was defeated. I told him what happened after the climax and a few fan theories about the world after the story. I ruined months of reading for him. And I don’t feel bad at all.

