November 10, 2025 at 11:55 pm

Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

by Liberty Canlas

Woman and boy playing video games

Pexels/Reddit

Some kids have a way to twist your words to get what they want.

This babysitter told the kid she was babysitting that it was time to play outside, so he found a way to still play his video games while being outside.

Read the hilarious full story below.

Always be specific when babysitting

This happened years ago when I was babysitting a friend’s kid who’s elementary school-aged.

We had spent most of the day inside, he watched Power Rangers for a while before playing his Playstation. He liked to drive around in GTA.

After about an hour, I told him he should go play outside since it was such a nice day.

And then I went to the kitchen to grab us bottles of water to stay hydrated.

The kid stood outside playing video games when she told him to play outside.

When I came out of the kitchen, he was standing on the porch outside, looking through the screen door while still playing GTA.

I told him it’s not what I meant, but that he wasn’t wrong and did listen, so he could keep playing.

I made sure to be much more specific after that.

I think I still have a picture of him that I sent to his dad for proof.

Technically, he did what she asked.

People in the comments have something to say.

This person shares a related story.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 11.59.24 AM Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

Another hilarious childhood story.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 11.59.53 AM Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

It’s not just kids, apparently.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 12.00.15 PM Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

A valid observation.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 12.01.20 PM Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

And this one is chiming in, too.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 12.02.36 PM Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

Leave it to kids to find a way to play by the rules and win anyway.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter