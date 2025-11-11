Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door
Some kids have a way to twist your words to get what they want.
This babysitter told the kid she was babysitting that it was time to play outside, so he found a way to still play his video games while being outside.
Read the hilarious full story below.
Always be specific when babysitting
This happened years ago when I was babysitting a friend’s kid who’s elementary school-aged.
We had spent most of the day inside, he watched Power Rangers for a while before playing his Playstation. He liked to drive around in GTA.
After about an hour, I told him he should go play outside since it was such a nice day.
And then I went to the kitchen to grab us bottles of water to stay hydrated.
The kid stood outside playing video games when she told him to play outside.
When I came out of the kitchen, he was standing on the porch outside, looking through the screen door while still playing GTA.
I told him it’s not what I meant, but that he wasn’t wrong and did listen, so he could keep playing.
I made sure to be much more specific after that.
I think I still have a picture of him that I sent to his dad for proof.
Technically, he did what she asked.
Leave it to kids to find a way to play by the rules and win anyway.
