Babysitter Told The Kid To Go Play Outside, So He Stood On The Porch Playing A Video Game Looking Through The Door

Always be specific when babysitting This happened years ago when I was babysitting a friend’s kid who’s elementary school-aged. We had spent most of the day inside, he watched Power Rangers for a while before playing his Playstation. He liked to drive around in GTA. After about an hour, I told him he should go play outside since it was such a nice day. And then I went to the kitchen to grab us bottles of water to stay hydrated.

When I came out of the kitchen, he was standing on the porch outside, looking through the screen door while still playing GTA. I told him it’s not what I meant, but that he wasn’t wrong and did listen, so he could keep playing. I made sure to be much more specific after that. I think I still have a picture of him that I sent to his dad for proof.

