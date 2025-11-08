Bakery Owner Was Tired Of Entitled Customers Demanding Discounts, So He Sent Their Cake Flying And Ended Their Tantrum Once And For All

Nothing tests a baker’s patience like last-minute customers with too much attitude and too little respect.

When two arrogant ignored the rules about rush orders and made a fuss about their order, they set the stage for the most satisfying cake toss in bakery history.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

The cake. I worked at a bakery as a manager of sorts, which involved a lot of disputes about baked goods. (We made cakes entirely from scratch—something that’s uncommon where I live.)

Any calm in the bakery was quickly destroyed when these two customers walked in.

On a Friday afternoon, a couple of old ladies in nice clothes came in and completely ignored the queue, anxiously shouting that they needed a cake for tomorrow—a baker’s nightmare. I politely told them that I’d be with them as soon as I could since the shop was filled with regulars who were loyal to the shop, and I didn’t want to invalidate them.

Of course, this went in one ear and out the other for these customers.

This concept seemed to be lost on these lovely ladies as they pushed their way to the coffee machine and told the barista—a timid 16-year-old girl—that they urgently needed to order a cake. She seemed a bit intimidated by them but stood her ground and informed them that she wasn’t in charge of that, earning her a high five from me later. They literally huffed—I could hear both their “huffs” separately at the same time.

That’s when this bakery employee knew these ladies were going to be trouble.

I had taken a mental note of where they were in the line and gave one of the regulars (a former employee) an exasperated look. He winked and gestured for them to be served, earning him a free coffee for the day. The following conversation is word for word. The ladies are known as Arrogant B 1 & 2 (AB1 & AB2).

Still, the employee tried to remain civil.

Me: “Hi there, sorry about—” AB1: “Finally!!!” Me: “…the wait, it’s pretty frantic at the momen—”

These customers could hardly contain their urgency.

AB2: “I’m having a party! I need to order a cake for tomorrow!” Me: “We usually require 48 hours’ notice on cake orders, otherwise there’s a $10 surcharge.” (This was optional on my end; I was going to try to build some rapport.) AB2: “Oh… we only found out about it this morning.” (Yeah… a party you heard about this morning and need a custom cake for.)

Trying to win some points with these women, the employee offered to waive the fee, but they weren’t impressed.

I looked over my shoulder and quietly told them that I understood and hated that policy, so I’d waive the fee if we kept it between us. You’d think they would be appreciative, but no—they smelled weakness. I showed them our cakes, and they decided on a 10”x12” vanilla slice cake with blue icing on top and some edible flowers ($65). I took their $15 deposit and showed them our range of blue colors. They agreed on a specific shade.

The employee warns their boss about these customers, and their boss doesn’t seem afraid of them in the slightest.

I started at 1:30 a.m. that Saturday as I was still learning how to cook since I was trained mainly in coffee. So it was me and the owner—a total character. I told him about AB1 and AB2, and he rolled his eyes and called them “feckin’ *****,” then taught me how to handcraft chocolate flowers for their cake (which was freaking awesome). By 2 p.m., we were exhausted but had some fresh staff handling customers.

So in walked these customers again.

Enter AB2 (the bossier one). I could hear her shouting into her phone from the back. I gave Irish a look, making him chuckle and throw air punches before heading out front with her cake.

The employee informs them their cake is ready.

Me: “Hi there, AB2.” (She saw me and gave me a look of contempt—great start.) “We just finished your cake (3–4 hours ago). Would you like to have a look?” AB2: “Of course! You think I’ll take it without seeing it?” I chuckled and showed her the cake, and she let out a disgusted groan.

Of course, the customer wasn’t happy with it.

AB2: “This isn’t what I ordered!” Me: “Oh, I’m sorry.” (I was tired and gave her the benefit of the doubt.) “What did you order?” AB2: “It’s the wrong color!” Me: “Oh, I’m sorry—what was it meant to be?” AB2: “It’s the wrong blue!” She then proceeded to pull out a selection of blue swatches—used for paint colors!

It’s clear now what the customer is really after.

AB2: “I wanted this one… give me a discount!” I’d had enough by now. Me: “The price is $65, and with your $15 deposit, the remaining due is $50.” AB2: “This is completely unacceptable! I demand to speak to your manag—” Me: “I am the manager.” (Pretty much true at the time.) AB2: “Well… I want to speak to the owner!” Me: “’K.”

So in comes the owner, who’s not one for playing games.

I fetched Irish, who was already in a foul mood since his wife was coming in soon, and he came out front. Irish: “Allrighht, what’s the commotion?!” He knew everyone within a 10-mile radius at all times, so a barrage of greetings hit him, and he said hello to 10 people in 10 seconds in 10 different ways—a true skill. AB2: “Your—” Irish: “Do ya wan’ the cake or not?!” AB2: “I was just… discount—”

The owner holds strong.

Irish: “The price is whatever he says it is!” He then proceeded to hold the cake over the bin. Irish: “Yes or no?”

So then he does something unbelievable.

AB2: “I wan—” BAM! He threw the cake in the bin, and the store erupted in laughter! I thrust her deposit into her hands. Irish: “Next!!” She didn’t come back.

Now this is a satisfying ending.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter just found themselves a new role model.

If only this user could have been there to see this unfold with their own two eyes!

There’s nothing better than being petty towards a customer determined to make your shift a nightmare.

This story is pretty much top-tier storytelling.

Some people seem to think money can make up for their rotten attitudes, but this bakery proved otherwise.

This no-nonsense Irish manager really took the cake — literally!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.