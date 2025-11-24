Band Student Forgot To Put Her Cell Phone Where It Belonged, So The Teacher Reprimanded Her In Front Of Everyone

When you’re in school, it’s important to follow the school rules, such as not using cell phones during class.

If your child accidentally forgot to put their cell phone where it belonged during a school event, would you be upset if the teacher reprimanded the student in front of everyone to the point where the child started to cry, or would you think they deserved that?

In this story, one mother finds herself in this situation, and she’s really upset by how the band teacher handles it.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA Teacher got into family discussion and reprimanded my child before I could say a word My mother in law and I were at my daughter’s band concert tonight afterwards we went to pick my daughter up. My daughter had accidentally left her cell phone in her bibber pocket(not allowed) We signed her out with the band teacher and went to get my daughter.

The cell phone issue created drama.

On our way out the band teacher came over to us and told us about a car accident on the road we use to get home so we could use a different route. She brought up the cell phone and smiled and said that my daughter was lucky that she was nice or she could have faced probation and turned to walk away. My MIL started to get onto my child for having the phone when she back talked my MIL. The band teacher heard this and turned back around and came right back and went to grab my childs arm but she pulled away and the teacher said “Jane” come with me now! ” and she ushered her about 20 feet away from us.

She got in trouble for how she spoke to her grandma.

I couldn’t hear everything that was being said but I could hear the tone and I could see that she was in my childs face. I walked over there in time to hear her telling my child that she was going to do laps and push ups for talking back to get grandmother. As soon as I walked up she shooed me away with her hand and said you can go away now this is between me and her. My child was upset and crying.

Her MIL defended the teacher’s actions.

I pulled my child away and told the teacher that this was between me and my child and had nothing to do with her that she had not right getting in the middle of it. Once we signed my child out it is no longer her business unless she is speaking to her. I escorted my child away from her. My MIL absolutely tore my head off the entire way home saying that she had every right to speak how ever she wanted to my child that she has the right to do this. That my child should never have pulled away from her that teachers have every right to grab their students by the arm to escort them somewhere to talk to them.

She’s upset about the way the teacher handled the situation.

Well my other issue with this is that she took her away from me, her mother. She should have said her piece in front of me. And she took her right into the middle of the entire group of band students and parents that were there and volunteers and anybody else that happened to be there before she began to raise her voice and belittle my daughter. Not to mention this all started because during the performance my daughter’s knees buckled and she fell. So this band teacher was upset with my child for her mistake.

She admits her child did make mistakes.

Now I am not one of “those” parents that think my child is never wrong because yes my child was wrong to forget to put the cell phone where it was supposed to be and yes she was wrong for snapping at my MIL. However, that is a family issue not a school issue. She had already been signed out we were already away from all the other people she had no right to drag her back into the middle of everyone just to chastise her and embarrass her in front of everyone. My child was already in pain. from her fall. If she had wanted to say something about the phone she had plenty of time before we signed her out.

The teacher really shouldn’t have grabbed her by her arm and reprimanded her for a family issue.

I’d be upset if this happened to my child too.

