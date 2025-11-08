Bartender Followed His Manager’s Ridiculous Rule On Drink Spill Sheets, But They Eventually Realized Just How Ridiculous The Rule Was In The First Place

Working in hospitality means adapting to chaos, but micromanagement can make even the calmest employee snap.

Bartending Spill Sheet I learned how to bartend at age 19 in a wonderful corner pub. I worked there on and off for years — quitting for overseas travel and getting rehired each time I returned.

For the most part, the management there was pretty good.

The manager who ran the place, and taught me to bartend all those years ago, was a wonderful mentor. And the owner was never there — I saw him in passing maybe twice, racing to the basement to count money and leaving without saying hello.

But things changed when the owner decided to be more hands-on.

The owner at some point decided to change two things — he installed cameras and implemented a spill sheet. From his home, he’d watch the bar (instead of, you know, sitting at the bar) and he’d call in periodically commenting on the regular patrons.

I’m a good bartender and responsible, but I was so annoyed with his changes that when he reviewed the expectations of the spill sheet (date, product spilled, amount, reason), I decided to comply. Most of the staff ignored the stupid spill sheet… but me?

My few clumsy hours at work reached every wasted drop. 1/3 pint of beer lost due to foam. 1/4 shot of whiskey splashed out while pouring. I alone filled pages tracking all my spills.

Finally, he told me I only needed to track drinks given away or full/large amounts spilled.

