Black Fitness Influencer From Scotland Has A Brilliant Accent That Helped Him Go Viral, So He’s Sharing His Journey And Lineage

For whatever reason, when people think about a Scottish accent, they don’t think about a black person having it. It just isn’t that common, but of course, people like this exist.

The Popular fitness influencer on TikTok is one such person, and he recently went viral, so he made a video about it, which the Internet is falling in love with.

He made the video while sitting in his car. He says, “Guys, the entertainment on that last post in the last 24 hours has been crazy, but welcome to black Scottish TikTok.”

Of course, I can’t type with the accent, but you can imagine just how it sounds (or scroll down to see the actual video.)

He goes on to say, “I’m going to slow down, so y’all can understand me. You transatlantic followers are having a hard time following along, at least that’s what they’ll say in the comments. So, let me answer some frequently asked questions.”

This guy seems like a ton of fun! I can see why he is so popular, and clearly he is in excellent shape.

His video continues, “Number 1, yes, I am black. Ye,s I am Scottish. I am not Sasinak. I am not Irish. I am not Welsh. 43 years born and raised in Scotland. 100% Scottish beef right here.”

That is really cool.

Then he says, “Anyway, I’m not sure how this got to America, me complaining about the weather, but welcome. Black Scottish TikTok isn’t just me either, there’s a number of black Scottish creators, so I’m going to tag them so you can blow up their comment section as well because the love from the US has been crazy.

What a great guy with a great attitude.

He ends his video explaining what he had said in a previous one. “At the end of the video, I said “Catchies” not “Catches” That is catch-ye. As in catch ya later. That’s a welcome and a goodbye greeting in Glasgow, so, as we say in Glasgow, catches.”

I can see why this guy has gotten so popular; he seems like a lot of fun.

Make sure you watch the full video below to not just see him, but hear his fun Scottish accent.

No surprise here, but the people in the comment section are absolutely in love.

This person loved what he was saying.

Absolutely, and we love it!

Nobody expected it, but everyone is here for it.

This guy is an instant like and follow.

