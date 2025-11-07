Boyfriend Finds Out His Girlfriend Sold His iPad At Walmart, So He Files A Police Report Even After Forgiving Her

After realizing his missing iPad had been sold at an ecoATM, one man tracked it down using location data—only to discover it was his girlfriend of nearly a decade who sold it.

He eventually forgave her, but when she didn’t help him get it back, he filed a police report. Now she’s furious, and he’s wondering if that makes him the bad guy.

Read on for the story.

AITA for filing a police report for my gf selling my iPad AITA for filing a police report to get my iPad back from ecoATM if it was my gf who stole/sold it? I want my iPad Pro back. Seriously. Like in the worst way. So I pinged it at Walmart maybe 5 days after it was missing. I have a friend who is a long time employee of Walmart and they pulled up the camera and found out it was my gf.

Dang.

We been together 8-9 years. 3 kids together. But she denied denied denied until I finally have proof. She cried and cried and after a few days I finally gave in and forgave her. We talked and the only way to make this right is if I get it back. I don’t wanna press charges but I’m sure the state will.

Yikes.

So a weeks gone by and I just now started the police report after I found out u can do it online. I’ve never filed one, never even called the police before in my life so I was hesitant. But knowing I can do it online gave me the courage to proceed. She mad bc she thinks it’s kinda messed up for doing it now since we’re over it.

I mean…

She thought I would have been done it. But fu*k that. I want my iPad back. But anyway, comments plz. AITA for filing a police report to get my iPad back even tho I chose to forgive her? I don’t wanna press charges and probably won’t go to any court dates or anything like that.

Reddit landed between NTA, and ESH.

This person said he did nothing wrong.

This person says it’s completely on her.

But this person said this was a pretty jerk move.

Forgiveness might heal a relationship—but it won’t magically get your iPad back from Walmart.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.