Boyfriend Got A Vasectomy Because His Girlfriend Agreed Not To Have Kids, So He Felt Heartbroken And Betrayed When She Suddenly Changed Her Mind

Big life decisions can test even the strongest relationships.

This man and his girlfriend initially both agreed that they never wanted to have children.

So, he decided to make that decision permanent by getting a vasectomy.

But his girlfriend confessed that she had changed her mind and now wants to have a child.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITAH for immediately ending the relationship when she said that she wants a child? We are in our late 20s, and are together 4 years. Going in, we both initially agreed to not have kids. I had a vasectomy recently. She recently sat me down and said that she wished I had waited to get a vasectomy. Because she’s been contemplating wanting a child for a few months.

This man felt betrayed when he learned that his girlfriend had changed her mind about not wanting to have kids.

This basically led to an argument, with mostly me saying that I felt betrayed. We both initially agreed to not have kids. She should have told me the moment she started contemplating it. She said that she’s allowed to change her mind, but I said that I don’t have to accept it. She said that we can talk in a few days, but I said that she only wants to talk to try to change my mind. Even if she accepted that I didn’t want them, she’d resent me.

He left her, and he thinks all those years they were together were just a waste.

I left before she could say anything else. Four years down the drain. We don’t live together (thankfully). I’m sad and mad because I really love her. But there’s no way I’d be comfortable even touching her when she wants a kid and I don’t.

He’s mad that people can’t make up their minds and stand firm in their decision.

Why can’t people make up their friggin’ minds in the beginning? What’s funny is that this is the second ex to do this to me. The first lasted only six months. Stop assuming your partner will change their mind. Jesus.

Compatibility and a similar perspective play a vital role in every relationship.

