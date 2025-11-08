Boyfriend Got Tired Of His Girlfriend’s Little Brother Being Lazy And Not Helping Out, So He Called Him Out And Questioned His Manliness

Sometimes in life, you gotta put people in their place…

AITA for asking my girlfriend’s brother “what kind of a man” he is? “My (34M) girlfriend “Lara” (30F) and I got into a huge argument because of something I said to her younger brother “Randall” (22M). For context, Randall lives with their sister “Anna” (29F). Anna had a big grocery haul today and her van recently kicked the bucket, so Lara and I offered to take her. We drove her to the store, helped with the shopping, and loaded everything into my car. On the drive back, Randall texted Anna asking if she could pick them up some takeout for him. Anna agreed, so we made an extra stop to get their food.

The plan was, when we got to their apartment building, Randall would come down to the lobby to help us bring up all the groceries and his takeout. This was agreed upon when we went to get the takeout because the parking is a pain and it’s a lot to carry alone. We pull up, text him, then call him. No answer. We call again. Nothing. We parked the car properly, which meant Anna, Lara, and I had to make multiple trips from the parking lot to the lobby and then up to the apartment, lugging all the groceries and the takeout. I’m the first to get to the door with my hands full with a box and two bags, I’m able to knock and he unlocks the deadbolt without opening the door. This really ****** me off. I open the door for all of us and set the box and bags down.

I then ask him what happened and he just shrugged and said, “Oh, my phone was on silent, sorry.” This is the second time he’s pulled this exact same ****. Last time, I gave him a sarcastic response about it, like “How convenient that you couldn’t hear the phone glued to your hand” when he gave us the same lame excuse. But this time, I was fed up. I was tired from carrying everything, and I was annoyed for Anna and Lara, who just accept this from him.

I looked at him and said, “Seriously, Randall? What kind of man sits on his *** while his sister and everyone else carries his responsibilities for him?” Randall didn’t say anything and just left the room. Lara immediately shot me an evil glare. After we left the apartment and were back in the car, she laid into me. She said I was out of line, that it wasn’t my place to talk to her brother like that, and that my comment was toxic and emasculating. We argued the whole way home. I told her that she and her family coddle him too much and that he’s never going to learn if no one holds him accountable. When we got home and we’d both cooled down a bit, I explained my side more calmly.

I said that what he did was deeply disrespectful, to her, Anna who houses him, and to me. He knew we would end up doing the work if he ignored his phone, and he made that choice because he’s lazy and there are never any consequences. Lara was able to see my point of view in this one. At least that’s what she tells me. I started thinking though, AITA? Was I an ******* for saying what I said, or was it a justified call-out for his disrespectful behavior?”

