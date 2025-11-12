Bride Excludes Best Man’s Girlfriend From Pre-Wedding Guys’ Night After She Crashes Rehearsal And Defies Dress Code, And It Leads To A Heated 45-Minute Argument At The Reception

Nothing tests relationships like a wedding, especially when someone decides the day should be about them.

So, what would you do if your best man’s girlfriend kept inserting herself into every part of your big day, from planning the events to showing up where she wasn’t invited?

Would you try to keep the peace and hope she didn’t make a scene? Or would you confront her and risk drama?

In the following story, one bride finds herself dealing with this exact situation.

Here’s how she handled it.

AITA For excluding our best man’s girlfriend the night before our wedding? I (20F) just married my husband, “Gavin” (24M), last Saturday. We had 150 guests at his parents’ backyard, so planning was stressful. Gavin’s best man “Zack” (25M) has been his best friend for years and travels a lot, so I’ve always liked seeing them reconnect. Zack started dating “Mickey” about ten months ago. We had only hung out a couple of times, but we were happy for them. The issue is Mickey (24F).

She tried to remain positive.

We’d been polite, but she’d been pushy for months, asking who I was inviting, telling me not to invite certain people, trying to take over planning our joint bachelor or bachelorette trip, acting miserable during it, and making my bridesmaids insecure with digs and glares. I brushed it off and told myself she had good intentions. For the rehearsal, our bridal party was escorted down the aisle by someone they loved. Zack told both of us he’d walk with his mom.

Zack showed up at the rehearsal with Mickey.

But at the rehearsal, he arrived with Mickey, who “apologized” for crashing and made it obvious she would be walking with him. They’d been dating for under a year, but I bit my tongue and let it slide.

That night, my bridesmaids and I planned on going to a hotel for the night, and the guys were going to the casino, clearly stated as a guys-only thing. Mickey was still there. When asked if she was going, she said, “I mean, yeah.” Gavin privately told me he didn’t want her there, but I was overwhelmed and told him to speak to Zack. Zack agreed to carpool and leave her the car since his mom’s house was 10 minutes away (where they were staying)

Thanks to Mickey, nothing was going as planned.

Yet when Gavin arrived at the casino, Mickey and another groomsmen’s girlfriend, whom she’d invited so she “wouldn’t be alone,” were there. Gavin asked what they were doing, and Zack said, “They’ll respect guy time.” Gavin left with another groomsman to a bar to avoid drama, but was frustrated that his best man wasn’t honest. Our wedding was in blue and gold, formal attire. All bridesmaids and plus-ones followed suit except Mickey, who wore a short hot pink dress. Still, I let her walk Zack down the aisle.

Then, during goodbyes, things got really awkward.

At the end of the night, Zack and Mickey came to say goodbye. I told her, “I have no hard feelings about last night. I’m sure it was a miscommunication, but I still think you’re cool.” She went on for 45 minutes about how I was rude to exclude her and called me a hypocrite because I’d gone to Zack’s birthday in Palm Springs (we stayed in a separate hotel, only joined dinners, and asked permission first).

It doesn’t seem like they’re friends anymore.

She claimed she didn’t want Zack to drink and drive (he wasn’t driving, the guys carpooled, Zach didn’t drive, and multiple wives offered to pick them up). She said I “just didn’t understand” because Zack has “more to lose” at 25 due to his wealth, which Gavin and I don’t have. I replied that no one had bad intentions, but it was the night before our wedding, so not having a prior conversation sucked. She said she regretted nothing and would do it again. When I looked today, she unfollowed me everywhere. Now I feel sad. I wanted us all to be friends, but I don’t think I did anything wrong. AITA?

Yikes! It seems like someone is obsessed with being the center of attention.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

For this reader, Mickey sounds like a gold digger.

This woman would’ve stepped in for her.

According to this comment, Zack is also rude.

This reader can’t understand why she’d want to be friends with Mickey.

Being blocked by her is a blessing! Mickey sounds like a nightmare that she’s best off not being friends with anyway.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.