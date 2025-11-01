Bride Refuses To Include Her Sister In Her Wedding Party After Being Left Out Of Her Sister’s, But Family Drama Erupts Anyway

A 25-year-old bride-to-be says her 28-year-old sister excluded her from her wedding party earlier this year, citing money concerns even though she’d been saving.

Now that it’s her turn to get married, she chose not to make her sister maid of honor—or part of the bridal party at all—sparking hurt feelings and accusations of being mean.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not including my sister in my wedding party I f25 am getting married to my fiancé, and I am not making my sister maid of honor in my wedding. My sister F 28 got married recently this year and did not put me in her wedding party at all.

Oh dear.

She claimed that I wouldn’t be able to pay for it when she knew that I have been saving for a while. She was engaged for almost 3 years so when I told her I was getting married, she got all excited and started telling me certain things she was gonna do for my bachelorette party.

Not so far…

I told her I don’t know why you’re planning that you’re not in my bridal party. She got very upset with me telling me that I was a b*tch for not including her. So AITA for not putting her in my wedding party when she didn’t put me in hers?

Reddit largely sided with the bride—wedding parties go both ways, and if her sister set the precedent by excluding her, she can’t demand a role now.

This person says what goes around comes around, right?

This person says the only person

This person says it’s not great if it’s just for petty reasons, but likely still NTA.

If you shut someone out of your bridal party, don’t expect front-row treatment when the roles reverse.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.