Bride-To-Be Does Not Have A Good Relationship With Her Older Sister, So She’s Thinking About Not Inviting Her To Her Upcoming Wedding

AITA for not wanting to invite my sister to my wedding? I (21F) and my fiancée (22M) are planning to get married in the next two years. I’m super excited, but have not told anyone at all about our engagement since we have pictures planned. For my whole life, my sister (25F) and I have not had a good relationship. She has constantly belittled me in every way she can. And my extended family has seen it and commented that she is “jealous” of me.

I have grown up surrounded by sports and academics. She is more of an introvert. That’s totally fine, and I have nothing against it whatsoever. I have never rubbed it in her face that “I have done more than you” or anything like that.

A year ago, she blocked me on every social media platform and even by text for about eight months. I texted her repeatedly with no response, just seeing if it went through. One day, it did, so I tried inviting her out to do something. No response again, and I kept trying because my mom wanted me to do the “mature thing.” Okay, cool, but I didn’t get anything in return except pure silence.

The only time she has reached out to me was when my mom was having chest pains. And she wanted me to get home to check on her. She’s fine, by the way. I reached out to my sister because our father’s birthday was coming up two weeks ago. I wanted to surprise my dad with dinner. She ended up telling my parents that I wanted to surprise him and take them to dinner since I live a couple of hours away now.

She sent me a message saying, “Dad said no. We’re too broke. Mainly you, but still.” I just read this as backhanded, blatantly rude, and uncalled for. I shrugged it off because I don’t seem to understand her and her feelings. She also has mental health issues that she ignores and won’t get help for. Even after my parents repeatedly bring it up and offer to pay. I also have mental health issues, and I have put myself first now with my family.

My concern is that my parents will either guilt-trip me into inviting her or not go to my wedding whatsoever. I’m terrified this will break my family apart. But this is my special day, and I want it to be about my relationship with my future husband.

I do not want my sister, who has always talked down on me, to ruin it. But I’m just worried my parents will not respect my choice. AITA for not inviting my sister?

Protecting your peace means uninviting people who don’t celebrate you.

