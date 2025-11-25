Bride-To-Be Has Decided That She Doesn’t Want Her Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle, And Her Parents Are Really Upset About This Decision

If you were a bride planning your wedding, would you want your dad to walk you down the aisle, or would you think of this tradition as outdated and ridiculous?

In this story, one bride to be chooses the second stance, and her mom is really upset about it. Now, she’s wondering if she should go along with it just to make her parents happy.

Let’s read the whole story.

I (30F) am getting married to my fiance (28M) and the wedding is booked for 2027, we have been together for 6 years. For background, I feel very strongly about my feminist beliefs and I’ve always said I don’t want my dad to walk me down the aisle. I’ve always had this view since I was a teenager, long before I met my partner. The reason I believe this is I think it’s a really old-fashioned thing that goes back to a time when women were property of their father giving the property to their future husband, and quite frankly I don’t belong to anybody to “give away”. I know it’s a really special thing for some people and I completely respect everyone’s personal preference, but my preference is not to be given away.

Her relationship with her parents isn’t the best.

I’m not particularly close with my parents either. I didn’t have an abusive childhood or anything but me and my brother grew up being very aware that our parents didn’t enjoy being parents and were told more than once that they would not have kids if they could do it again so we’re not exactly close with our parents now we’re both adults.

Her parents aren’t okay with her decision.

Now to the issue, my fiance and I invited both of our mums to the wedding venue to have a look round and take them for lunch. It was supposed to be a nice day. They were asking us both questions and then my mum said she knows my views but am I sure I don’t want my dad to give me away. I said no I don’t. She then starts crying and causing a scene, saying I was upsetting her and my dad is heartbroken and that she won’t see my dad walk her only daughter down the aisle.

She thinks her mom expected her to change her mind.

It’s worth mentioning I’m not my dad’s only daughter, he hasn’t seen her for over 20 years so he’s not exactly father of the year. I can’t help but feel that she just doesn’t respect my views and thought just because I’m engaged I’ll become a different person and want the perfect princess wedding. We’ve had similar conversations about kids, because I don’t want them and she used to say I would change my mind when I met the right person, or once I’m married. Like I said, we’re not even close so it also feels performative, they’re only bothered so they get their perfect pictures and Facebook mum bragging rights.

She’s not sure if it’s a battle worth fighting.

I felt very strongly that it’s our wedding so I’m not giving in to my mum. But now I’m wondering if it’s a hill worth dying on for the sake of one day? Especially when the wedding is 2 years away so it’s going to keep coming up as an issue for 2 years. So AITA for not letting my dad walk me down the aisle? AITA for not asking my dad to walk me down the aisle.

She should talk to her dad about it. Maybe he doesn’t actually care as much as her mom cares on his behalf. It’s her wedding though. She gets to decide what she wants and does not want.

