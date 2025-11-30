Bride-To-Be’s Fiancé Tried To Delay Their Big Day Because Of Family Drama, So She Stood Her Ground And Insisted They Stick To Their Plans

Every couple dreams of a perfect wedding day — until real life comes crashing in.

One bride-to-be had worked tirelessly to bring her perfect day to life, but soon her fiancé’s brother began hitting a rough patch in his own marriage.

So when her fiancé suddenly suggested postponing their wedding to accommodate him, it made her wonder if standing her ground on their original wedding date makes her selfish or simply practical.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to cancel my wedding? My fiancé (36M) and I (30F) have been together for almost 8 years. We are supposed to get married in a few weeks.

Planning has put a lot on her and her family’s plate, but she’s pleased with the progress they’ve made.

I have been planning for the past year, and my family has been helping a lot. My mom has put a deposit down on the food. My grandma and aunt have helped with decor and purchasing decor and my dress. My fiancé’s family has not helped, but that is fine with us as it is just his dad.

But soon, an unexpected problem arose.

The problem is, his brother and sister-in-law are going through a strained marriage, with divorce being brought up. Now that it’s so close to our wedding, his brother does not know if he will make it, considering he is in a different state.

Her fiancé had an idea she really wasn’t a fan of.

My fiancé has asked if we could postpone, but it is less than two weeks away, and we have multiple people who have called out or are coming from out of state already. So with all the planning my family and I have done and the money already spent, AITA for not wanting to cancel or postpone for one person?

When you work so hard to get all the details right, it’s hard to see them changed at the last minute.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees that it’s way too late to postpone now.

This commenter doesn’t seem to think this idea has any validity at all.

It’s important to pick up on patterns that may come back to bite you later.

Even with these problems, this commenter thinks her fiancé’s brother should still be able to attend the wedding.

Guest lists are important, but perhaps the most essential thing is the two people standing on the altar.

This wedding should be able to withstand more than just one missed RSVP.

