Bride-To-Be’s Influencer Cousin Turned Every Family Event Into A Photoshoot, So She Considered Banning Cameras From Her Wedding To Keep It Real

Social media has blurred the line between real life and performance for a lot of people.

One bride learned this firsthand when her influencer cousin started staging every “candid” moment, even at family events.

With her wedding fast approaching, she starts wondering just how to prevent her special day from turning into one long photoshoot.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not inviting my cousin to my wedding because she always turns everything into a photoshoot? My cousin (28F) isn’t even a professional influencer, but she shows up to every family event with a ring light, tripod, and multiple outfit changes.

Her cousin really takes her obsession to unhealthy levels.

She makes everyone reshoot “candid” moments until she looks perfect and even stopped my parents’ anniversary cake-cutting once because “the lighting was bad.” I love her, but I don’t want that energy at my wedding.

This causes some tension with the rest of her family.

My mom says I’m being petty and that “family is family,” but I just want a normal, camera-free celebration and not make me and my remaining family members her unsaid reel characters!!!! AITA?

Sounds like a chronic case of “main character syndrome.”

What did Reddit think?

The bride-to-be is right for feeling this way, but she needs to go about confronting her cousin the right way.

Maybe this bride-to-be is taking things too far by not inviting her cousin at all.

Having a personal photoshoot at someone else’s wedding is just taking things too far.

A firm ultimatum may be the best way forward here.

She’s not wrong for wanting her wedding to feel real, not rehearsed.

A simple heart-to-heart might be the filter-free fix this situation needs.

