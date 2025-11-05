Bride Wants Her Wedding To Be Child-Free, But Her Cousin Thought Her Daughters Were Going To Be Flower Girls

Ah, “child-free” weddings, the new most controversial event.

What is your stance on the debate? And how would you handle your own family not respecting it?

In this story, one bride recently shared the drama this topic is causing in her own family, especially when it comes to a certain cousin with multiple children.

Here are the details.

Child free wedding

I (F25) recently got engaged.

I’ve always dreamed of the perfect wedding, and children are not apart of it.

I have been to weddings where there have been babies crying during the ceremonies, and the parents didn’t take them out.

I know that’s on the parents, and babies cry.

That could sting, but it’s not Tori’s wedding.

I mentioned child-free to my family members that have children and my cousin, let’s call her Tori, has five kids.

She’s bummed and said: “What about my girls? Aren’t they going to be flower girls?”

I said no, I’m not planning on having flower girls.

I don’t want any children.

She’s not backing down.

She called me TA and said I don’t care about her or her family.

I said no disrespect, it’s not your kids, I just don’t want them.

Every additional person is an extra price to pay. Weddings are expensive.

I also plan on having certain songs playing that shouldn’t be heard by children. As well as so many other reasons.

So, am I TA for not wanting to have children at my own wedding?

Yikes, this is a topic it seems very few see eye-to-eye on. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

One person pointed out the precedent that needed to be set.



Others were realistic.



Another pointed out the commonality of the question.



Some commented on how nice the event seemed.



Overall, everyone agreed Tori was in the wrong.



The neighborhood babysitters are about to have a busy weekend.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.