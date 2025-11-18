Bridesmaid Wanted To Leave Her Friend’s Wedding Prep For A Few Hours To Take A Quick Break, But The Bride Didn’t Take It Well And Started Guilt-Tripping Her

Weddings can bring out the best and the worst in people.

This woman is a bridesmaid preparing for her friend’s big day.

She found out that the event was going to last more than 18 hours.

So she told her friend she’s planning to take a break in between prep times.

Instead of understanding, the bride-to-be started guilt-tripping her.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for wanting to leave the wedding prep time for 1 hour? I’m in my friend’s wedding in less than two weeks. The wedding is about 30 minutes from my house, a straight shot on the highway. This friend hasn’t been forthcoming with any details of the wedding. I asked a month ago for schedule details and have been texting questions, but have gotten short answers. I don’t want to put stress on anyone, so I’ve just let it go.

This woman had been to many, many weddings in the past.

The bride even offended me by calling me “type A” during my own wedding process. When I was only offering planning advice. I’ve been in two weddings, been married myself, and attended many, many weddings. Every single wedding I’ve been to has had insane downtime at some point in the day.

When the bride released her wedding schedule, she learned that it’s going to be a long, full-day event.

So the bride finally released her wedding schedule. And the wedding hair and makeup is at 8 a.m. (no biggie), and the wedding isn’t until 4 p.m. Pictures are at 1:30. The wedding also ends at midnight. And there was mention of a club next door for an after-party until 2 a.m., possibly.

So she told the bride that she plans to drive back home after the pictorial to get her husband.

My husband and I weren’t planning on getting a hotel room ($230 for one night) and have dogs at home. We just moved into a new house, and paying for a dog sitter and a hotel is too much right now. So I told the bride I wanted to leave after hair and makeup. And go back to drive with my husband so I could DD us home later on without taking two cars. The bride sent guilt trips about how she “dedicated five days to my wedding.” And how she needs me there all day so we can get ready together.

She explained that she wasn’t bailing her out, just getting some rest in between.

We are getting ready together. I’m just bailing out for an hour and a half max to grab my husband. And buy myself some relaxation time. The day is going to be insanely long (7 a.m. until possibly 2 a.m. the next day).

But the bride kept making her feel awful about her decision.

I’m not bailing on her, but she’s making me feel awful when this has been my and my husband’s plan the entire time. Especially since I know myself and know I need a breather from a social setting to regroup. And fully be able to celebrate the couple the rest of the day. So AITA for just wanting to quickly go? Or is she right, and I should have to stay there the entire time?

It’s weird how doing what’s best for yourself can feel like betrayal to someone else.

