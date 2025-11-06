Brother Refuses To Give His Sister Her Old Bedroom Back During College Break, Saying He Lives There Full-Time Now

When his sister came home from college expecting to reclaim her old bedroom, one brother stood his ground.

After living in the room for a year, redecorating it, and making it his own, he told her she could use his old (smaller) room instead—but she wasn’t having it.

AITA for not giving my sister her old room back? so i (19m) live at home still, and last year when my sister (21f) went off to college my parents said i could use her room since she wasn’t around. it’s bigger and honestly i’ve made it mine now. decorated, moved all my stuff, etc.

now she’s home for break and just started unpacking in “her” room like nothing changed. i told her i’ve been here for a year and it doesn’t make sense for me to move all my stuff back for a few weeks just cuz she’s visiting. she got mad and said i’m “kicking her out of her own room.”

i even told her she can use my old one (it’s not that bad) and i’d help her set it up, but she won’t hear it. parents are kinda on both sides but they get that i live here full time. she’s being super dramatic imo and not even talking to me now. like i get it was her room but she hasn’t been here for ages and i don’t see why i should lose it just because she decided to come back. aita??

Reddit mostly sided with NTA, agreeing that the room now belongs to the person who actually lives there.

College break doesn’t come with a claim of ownership—especially when someone else has been paying rent in memories all year.

