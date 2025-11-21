Brother Told His Younger Sibling To Stop Walking Around The House In His Underwear Before Moving Into The Dorms, But Their Dad Said He Was Being “Too Prudish”

Growing up in a laid-back household can make the real world hit harder than expected.

So, what would you do if your younger brother was heading off to college but still treated home like a no-pants zone?

Would you let him learn the hard way? Or would you give him a reality check before he embarrasses himself?

In the following story, one older brother finds himself in this situation and decides to say something.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my brother he has to change his habits before college? I (23m) graduated from college last year. I live at home right now with my dad and little brother (19m). My brother is starting college after a 1.5-year gap from high school, during which time he worked and figured out what he wanted to major in. My brother and I grew up in the stereotypical all-male household. My dad raised us, as my mom left us pretty much the same day my brother was born.

So sometimes, our house felt kind of like a frat house. There was a lot of takeout (bless my dad; he did his best), a living room filled with gym equipment, and, for all three of us, a pants-and-shirt-optional household. After going to college and living with roommates for four years, I realized quickly that none of my friends need to see me in my underwear all the time, so I no longer do that. My dad does (it’s his house lol) and so does my brother.

The other day, when my brother didn’t even bother to get dressed for his friends coming over, I told him that he would have to get used to throwing on shorts and a tee when living in the dorms. He insists that he’ll be living with all the guys, so he can do what he wants. But I told him that if he did that, he’d be the dorm weirdo. He didn’t say anything.

But now my dad is coming to me, saying I’m wrong for “stressing my brother out” and instilling my weird “prudish” values in him. I thought I was just looking out for him. AITA?

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what he did here.

