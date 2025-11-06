‘Car lots are OVERFLOWING.’ – Car Buying Expert Said That The U.S. Car Market Is Crashing

There seems to be a lot of warning signs in the U.S. economy right now…should we be worried about the car market, as well?

According to a TikTokker named Brandon, the answer is YES.

He took to the social media platform to share his thoughts about the topic.

The text overlay on Brandon’s video reads, “Car lots are OVERFLOWING. The crash is here.”

He told viewers that cars simply aren’t selling across the country and he thinks it’s the worst it’s been in five years.

Brandon said, “They’re sitting on lots an average of over 120 days and we have not seen that since pre-Covid.”

Brandon added that car companies are currently offering 0% to 2% financing right now on cars.

The TikTokker said people should pay attention to websites like Car Gurus and Car Edge to find cars that have been sitting on lots for a long time.

Brandon said that customers can use that information to get discounts as high as 40%.

He added, “That way, when you get to the dealership you can call them out on their BS.”

Take a look at the video.

Well, this certainly doesn’t sound good…

