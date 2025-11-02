Chemistry Student Tried To Help A Struggling Classmate, But He Accused Them Of Being Condescending Instead Of Helpful

Academic pride can be fragile, especially when someone else makes success look easy.

When one A-student in chemistry tried to lend a helping hand to their struggling classmate, they took their kind offer as an insult instead.

AITA for offering to help another student? So both of us are freshmen taking General Chemistry I. He was complaining to me about how he has a D in the class and asked me what I have. I said I have an A, and he started complaining about how he’s so dumb.

I tried to reassure him that different subjects come to different people, and that he’s not any less smart. I offered to help him, insisting we could study together and I could explain concepts to him, and that I wanted to help him raise his grade.

He got mad at me, saying I was being condescending and that he didn’t need my pity.

Like, imma be honest — I’ve always loved chemistry. I want to become a pharmacist. So I just click with the material and stuff. He’s probably way better than me at other disciplines. I wasn’t trying to pity him, I just wanted to help him get better at chem. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

