College Student Got Revenge On Her Noisy Dorm Neighbor By Blasting Cheesy Pop Music Every Morning Until She Finally Learned Her Lesson

Some neighbors can be very inconsiderate.

This college student had a neighbor who loved blasting music late at night.

She would politely request to turn down the volume, but she was always ignored and mocked.

So she decided to teach her a lesson in a way she would easily understand.

Loud music at 2am? I found the perfect way to shut her up When I was in college, I had this neighbor in the dorms named Sarah. Sarah wasn’t evil, just… loud. Every night she’d blast music at 1 or 2 a.m., usually when I had an early class. No matter how many times people asked her to turn it down, she’d laugh it off and say, “Relax, it’s college.”

This woman politely asked her neighbor to lower the volume of her music.

One night before a big exam, I was desperate for sleep. I knocked on her door around midnight and asked politely if she could lower the volume just a little. She smirked, said “Sure,” and then cranked it even louder. I laid in bed staring at the ceiling, absolutely fuming.

She decided she wasn’t going to let it slide.

The next morning, after my exam, I decided I wasn’t going to let it slide. Sarah was notorious for sleeping in late, usually till noon. She hated mornings more than anything. So for the next week, I set my alarm for 6:30 a.m. sharp, right when the hall was dead quiet.

She blasted music early in the morning while Sarah was still sleeping.

I placed my Bluetooth speaker against the thin wall we shared.

I blasted the cheesiest pop songs I could find. Think bubblegum boy bands from the early 2000s. The first day she stumbled out of her room, groggy and furious.

When Sarah asked her to stop, she gave the best response.

By day three, she started begging me to stop. I just smiled and said, “Relax, it’s college.” Funny enough, after that week, her late-night concerts mysteriously stopped. She never admitted defeat, but the silence was golden.

The best revenge is to give them a taste of their own medicine.

