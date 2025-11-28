College Student Is Annoyed By All The Fire Alarms In Her Off-Campus Housing, But She’s Hesitant To Report The Person Who Is Responsible

Imagine being in college and dealing with multiple fire alarms going off in your off-campus housing. If you thought you knew who was causing the fire alarms to go off, would you speak to them one-on-one, contact security or ignore the situation?

In this story, one woman is facing this exact dilemma, and she’s really hesitant to be considered a snitch.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA if i report the homeless person on my accommodation to the security ? I (19F) live in off-campus accommodation, and for approximately the past two weeks I’ve been smelling cigarette smoke through my window on the first floor (I can smell it as I’m typing this.) Today , there’s been a series of fire alarms in the last half hour , and when I came up to my room after the 3rd alarm , where I was waiting in the cold with two of my flatmates , I noticed a blanket and an umbrella in the staircase near the building’s laundry room. I’ve previously attempted to get down through this staircase , and been stopped because there’s a combination lock on it (my accommodation doesn’t use these locks to restrict access usually).

She thinks she knows what’s causing all the fire alarms.

After a few seconds , I see the blanket moving and then a tall guy stretching , lighting his cigarette (smoking on the property is forbidden and highly likely the reason for the constant fire alarms). I’ve texted the flat gc , and most haven’t responded , but the one that has , said she feels unsafe and that I should lock my window before going to bed.

She doesn’t want to be a snitch.

I know the logical thing would be to tell the security – these fire alarms have been constant for the past week and the smell of cigarettes is bad for my asthma too , but the snitch culture is HUGE where I am , and I really don’t want to be ‘that person’ , because the guy’s not done anything to me , except for the smell and fire alarms , and I’d feel guilty if he got outsed and had to literally sleep in the streets. He may also get arrested for trespassing , which could cause him to lose his place at University (if he goes there , which he might do , because he seems about my age).

She’s hoping he’ll take a hint.

This is probably very juvenile , but so far I’ve played the song ‘Home’ (it mentions home and cigarettes) so that the guy clues in that someone knows he’s there & stops smoking at least I’m genuinely afraid that if he sees my face and finds out that I’m thinking of snitching on him he’ll do something untowardly. Yelling down to him isn’t an option – it would be very easy to figure out my exact room and location. So , would I be the AH if I reported him to security despite knowing what this could do to him ?

She should report him. He shouldn’t be there. He’s breaking the rules.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a vote for reporting it.

If she doesn’t report it, it could cause a very big problem.

The song isn’t going to help.

This person points out another safety issue.

Everyone thinks she should report it.

Being concerned about safety doesn’t make you a snitch.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.