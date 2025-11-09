College Student Moves Back Home For A Semester, But She’s Sick Of Her Parents Insisting On Tracking Her Location 24/7

I think life used to be easier for kids and young adults when technology wasn’t so advanced. When it was impossible to track someone’s location or insist they respond to a text, because smart phones didn’t exist, kids were able to hang out with their friends without feeling like their parents were looking over their shoulders.

Oh, the good ol’ days.

In this story, one college student’s parent insist on tracking her location 24/7, and they often don’t believe her when she tells them where she was and what she was doing. She finds this VERY frustrating.

What should she do about it? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing my parents’ curfew and 24/7 tracking while I’m just trying to study and maintain somewhat of a social life while away from college for a semester? I (early 20s) moved back home temporarily after living 8 hours away at university for two years. I’m still fully enrolled, currently taking eight college classes (online + at a community college). I only came home because my mental health was declining, and I didn’t want to destroy my GPA.

This student isn’t lying to her parents about anything, but the parents still seem to have trust issues.

With that being said, I seek out quiet places outside of my residence to complete school work, and have continued to do so while I have come home. And mind you, I genuinely go to the same 5 places. I hang out with one friend, whom my family has known for a little over 10 years. Still, my parents have become so confusingly obsessed with my location. They are tracking my location 24/7, and although they can see where I am, they still send me spam texts and calls, asking what I am doing, or why I am there for so long, or if I am with someone.

Here’s why the parents think she’s hiding something…

My phone battery is trash and Find My drains it, so when I’m in one spot for over an hour, I turn location off. Sometimes it drops on its own because of bad service. Every single time, I get accused of lying or “hiding something.” Meanwhile I over communicate, I text where I am, when I leave, when I’ll be home, and if plans change. I don’t smoke, vape, do drugs, or drink unless socially, which I have not done at all for the 6 months I’ve been home.

The parents really don’t trust her.

I average around 1am, but have been coming back around 11:30-12:00am, if not earlier more often. A few nights ago I got home around 1 a.m. from studying and walked into an “intervention.” Because my location glitched, I was labeled dishonest and disrespectful. We’ve had multiple boundary talks; it always resets to control.

The parents don’t even have a good argument.

While with my friend, they have called me and full on screamed at me, telling me all kinds of things like I’m reckless,or a “college drop out”… which is absolutely not the case. I am still an enrolled student in my university. I am here for one semester. We’re in Week 8 of the semester and my grades are all in the high 90s. And yet they keep patronizing me with, “You need to study.”

They think she’s seeing someone.

And when academics didn’t work to defend their point, they accused me of secretly seeing my friend’s coworker, a guy who picked me up once when the three of us hung out together. My friend was literally in the car. At that time, I had just left an abusive ex, which they knew about. They said “You must have left your ex for this new guy.”

That didn’t go over well.

It completely invalidated the abuse I trusted them enough to tell them about. Also.. I am 20. Personally, I do not think there should be that much involvement in my romantic life, unless my partner of choice puts me in genuine risk. They say it’s all “for my safety,” but if I ever actually needed help, I wouldn’t tell them. They wouldn’t protect me, they’d keep me home indefinitely.

She set a boundary.

I told them I’ll share location only when I’m going somewhere new or far from home. They hate that. I’m done sharing 24/7. AITA for refusing their curfew, and not keeping location on 24/7?

It sounds like it would’ve been better for this student’s mental health NOT to move back home for a semester.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

It’s not like she’s a rebel.

It would be better for her to live somewhere else.

They don’t realize they’re pushing her away.

Here’s a suggestion to enjoy college life.

Here’s another good suggestion.

There’s nothing worse than being falsely accused of lying.

