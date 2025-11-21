College Student Refused To Swap Presentation Dates With A Classmate, But He Felt Guilty When He Found Out Why She Wanted To Switch Dates
College presentations are a huge deal, so proper preparation and timing are needed.
The college student in this story and had their final group presentation scheduled early, but a classmate asked to switch dates with their group.
She refused to tell him why she wanted to switch dates, so he declined. After learning more details, he feels bad.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITAH for refusing to switch presentation dates with my classmate even though she said she had personal issues?
I (20M) am in college.
In one of my major subjects, each group was assigned a specific date to present their final report.
The schedule was set about a month in advance, and my group got the second-week slot.
That actually worked well for us since we wanted to get it over with before exams.
This young man was asked to switch presentation dates with another group.
A few days before our presentation, a classmate messaged me asking if my group could switch dates with hers. She said she had a “personal situation” that week and couldn’t present.
I asked what it was, but she just said it was “private.”
The problem was, my group had already finished everything—the slides, script, practice sessions, and everyone had planned their schedules around it.
If we switched, it would push our presentation after the exam week which would make things way more stressful for us.
He politely said no.
So, I politely told her I was sorry, but we couldn’t swap.
She got quiet but later posted something vague on her Instagram story about people “lacking compassion.”
Later, another classmate told me her “personal issue” was that her grandmother passed away.
Now, I feel guilty because I didn’t know it was something that serious. But at the same time, she didn’t tell me the reason when she asked, and I made the decision based on what I knew. AITA?
She could’ve asked someone else to switch or mentioned the situation to the professor.
Making fair decisions can be hard when you do not know the full story.
