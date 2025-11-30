November 30, 2025 at 4:48 am

Costco Customer Shares A Shopping Hack That Guarantees You Keep Your Bill Under $100

by Michael Levanduski

Shopping at Costco

Costco is a great place to shop for things that you need in bulk, but even though you are saving money, the price at checkout can really add up.

One guy figured out a way to keep his bill under $100 every time he goes in, so he shared it with TikTok.

The video is short and sweet, starting off with him walking into Costco and having the caption, “POV: Shopping at Costco with no cart to save money.”

Man shopping at Costco

Hey, now that is a good idea. If you don’t bring a cart with you, you can only get what you can carry in your arms. Now that is a fun challenge. He tagged his video with “#costco, #dadlife, #costcohaul, #savemoney” and more, just to be helpful.

I hope he doesn’t need too much.

Man shopping at Costco

As he walks through Costco, he grabs tomatoes, eggs, pancake mix, and several other things.

His arms are already full!

Shopping at Costco

Before he goes to the checkout line, he stops and gets some fresh flowers for his wife. Not only is he a smart shopper, but he is a romantic as well.

While this isn’t going to work for every Costco trip, it is a good hack to make sure you don’t buy things you don’t need.

Check out the full video for yourself below.

It is less than 20 seconds long, so make sure you take a look.

The people in the comments have lots to say.

Here is someone who says buying more at Costco saves you money.

Comment 1 118 Costco Customer Shares A Shopping Hack That Guarantees You Keep Your Bill Under $100

Yes! Can’t forget that anniversary.

Comment 2 118 Costco Customer Shares A Shopping Hack That Guarantees You Keep Your Bill Under $100

Yup, this is a great life hack for saving money.

Comment 3 118 Costco Customer Shares A Shopping Hack That Guarantees You Keep Your Bill Under $100

Living that Costco life.

