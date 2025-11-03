November 3, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Costco Shopper Said Some Kirkland Products Are Made By Other Companies. – ‘Look what’s for sale right next to it. Yeah, the Starbucks coffee.’

Say it isn’t so!

A shopper named Rossen who posts videos about how to save money recently took to TikTok to tell viewers that everything at Costco is not what it seems these days…

Rossen took a stroll through a Costco store and showed viewers a bag of coffee.

He said, “Kirkland coffee. Guess who makes most of it? Starbucks.”

Rossen continued, “The Kirkland coffee is for sale right here. Look what’s for sale right next to it. Yeah, the Starbucks coffee.”

The TikTokker said that Costco does this with all kinds of products, including batteries, tuna fish, pet food, and even diapers.

Did you know about this?!?!

I sure didn’t…

Here’s the video.

Who REALLY makes Kirkland at Costco? I found out.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

You learn something new every day…

