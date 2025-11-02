Couple Plan An International Trip Together, But The Girlfriend Doesn’t Think Her Boyfriend Budgeted Enough Money

Imagine looking forward to a big international trip with your partner. You’ve been excitedly saving and planning.

What would you do if it were almost time for your trip, but you found out your boyfriend didn’t budget very much money for the trip? Would you be upset, or would you happily find ways to cut costs?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s pretty upset at her boyfriend, especially when he spent a lot of money on things she thinks are unnecessary.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for getting upset at my bf for not budgeting for an international trip in two weeks My bf (26) and I (22) are going on an international trip soon. it’s only 8 days but we have a lot happening. For context, he works FT with salary, while I’m still at uni with a casual job. I pick up shifts where I can but our relationship isn’t 50/50 financially. We both live with our families, so no major expenses, though he pays a small amount of rent (which he even admits is arbitrary). Lately, to save for the trip, he’s been staying at my place more often, while my parents are okay with it, but it’s not culturally typical.

Her boyfriend spent all of his savings on a car.

Recently when finalising airbnbs, I was talking to my bf and he admitted he didn’t have enough money so I covered it. The reason he didn’t have enough money is because he recently bought a fancier European car. I do not at all have a problem with this, although it drained his savings he worked hard and I am proud of him. In fact I paid for one of his flights to relieve some stress. Since he paid for the majority of dates and dinners and even unecessary gifts for me I didn’t mind this at the time.

He spent a lot of extra money on the car.

He bought this car after we had already booked flights and starting checking out accommodations. My issue is that after buying the car he spent up to a few thousands of dollars on accessories and upgrades. Tinting, top of the line dash camera and install, external modifitcations, internal accessories and then literally a combination of $1000 on different types of cleaning and coating sprays (I’m talking 15 different types of sprays), soaps (prewashes, shampoos, foaming soaps), and washing equiptment (pressure washer, a bag to hold everything, rags) you would think he is setting up a detailing business. Then he realised he forgot to factor in the 3.5K stamp duty.

She doesn’t think he has budgeted enough for the trip.

After some thinking I decided to initiate a conversation regarding our budget and how much we’re thinking of spending. He told me that his budget for our entire trip is $800 AUD. He had promised that he will cover food and transport for the trip. We have multiple legs of this trip and I will now have to cancel some appts that I’ve been looking forward to like hair and tattoo (because it’s cheaper and better in this Asian country), not only have I done heaps of research to find the best prices/quality but I’ve also talking non stop about them, but now I know that we won’t have enough money.

He put the blame on her.

We have so many things to budget for as we are going to a wedding as well so there are extra costs to consider. I got very quiet and he could sense that I was somewhat upset and disappointed. I personally feel like he could have been much more considerate with his spending, especially in most of the things he purchased because it really added up. He then asked me why I am upset and said I was acting like a “jerk” over something he cannot avoid. He also said “we have no one to blame but ourselves” even though I have been budgeting and planning for months now. I don’t think I’m being an AH but a part of me feels bad bc am I projecting on to him?

I’d be so upset at, “we have no one to blame but ourselves.” No, she had no share in the blame. He’s the one who bought a new car and tons of accessories for it right before a big trip.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks there’s a bigger issue here than the trip.

Another person thinks she brought this on herself.

They should’ve talked about the budget a long time ago.

This person has a few questions.

He really picked a bad time to buy a car.

