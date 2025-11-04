Customer Goes To Fabric Store Looking For New Fabric, But When She Starts Pestering An Employee, They Tell Her To Leave

Imagine going to a store looking for a specific item, and when you ask an employee about it, you’re told it’ll be in in a couple weeks.

“But YOU SAID…” Another story from the shop of fabric, curtains and blinds. We have many regular customers, some lovely, some tedious, and a couple that are just horrible. It was one of those days where everything goes wrong and I’d had enough, when in walks this customer.

Now, little background. Last time she came in (a few weeks ago), there was some altercation between her and a coworker, something about the price I think, the customer spat the dummy and vowed to never return to the store again (which was met with collective relief). So this grouchy old bossy lady (B) comes in and makes a beeline for me. Right off the bat she’s being a snobby cow. Me: “Good morning, anything I can help you with?”

B: “Are the new fabrics in yet?” (Last time she was in I had mentioned that I believed the new fabrics would be coming in a couple of weeks.) Me: “No, not yet, sorry!” B: “But last time you said they would be in in a couple of weeks. It’s been a couple of weeks.”

Me: “Well I believed they would be in but they haven’t come in our delivery yet…” B: “But you said, they’d be in. You said that.” Me: “Yes I know, but I wasn’t 100% sure, it’s usually in by now but I guess it’s running a little late.” At this point she’s following me around the store, raising her voice and jabbing me in the arm with her long, pointy fingernails every time she says “You said.”

I have had a bad day and everyone in the store want to see the back of this woman, so… B: “Last time I was in here, you said…” Me: “You know what? Last time you were in here, YOU SAID you’d never return to this store again. So why don’t you make good on that threat and back off? There’s the door, go use it.” Stunned silence. What a glorious moment. Haven’t seen her since and I got a pat on the back from the boss for ridding us of such a nuisance.

I guess she’ll never know when the new fabrics come in now! I love how she turned the tables on the customer and not only got her to shut up but also to leave!

