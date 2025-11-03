Customer Orders A Sandwich First, But Has To Wait While Employee Makes Six At Once And Complains To The Manager About The Delay.

A man stopped at his local sandwich shop expecting the usual first-come, first-serve service.

Instead, the employee ignored his slip until six other orders piled up, then prepared them all together.

By the time his toasted sandwich was finished, the last customer and he walked out at the same time—even though he’d been waiting ten minutes longer.

AITAH for complaining to a manager that the person making my sandwich waited until there were 6 orders to make them all at the same time instead of mine first? Went to a fairly popular sandwich shop in my town. They usually make sandwiches on a first come first serve basis, however today was different. She saw my order slip on the counter, went to the back I assume to get something for it. Came back saw another slip there but went to go do something else.

At this point I’m wondering what else she might have needed, but I don’t question it since I don’t want to be rude. Multiple people come in and put in their order at this point it’s 6 orders, she comes back sets them all up one by one at the same time. She’s done with everyone’s order but mine is toasted, so now she puts it on the grill to be toasted.

The LAST person and mine were the only ones toasted and yet we’re leaving at the exact same time, even though I had gotten there 10 minutes before him. I complained I had waited almost 20 minutes for my food when it should have been 5-10 minutes at the max if it was made first come first serve. I put in a 1-star review and complained to the manager, which of course was her friend because she looked at me like I was crazy.

AITAH?

Reddit agreed he wasn’t the AH—waiting nearly twenty minutes because staff ignored the order of tickets was bad service, and complaining to the manager was reasonable.

When the sandwich line isn’t first come, first served, a little heat from the customer is fair.

