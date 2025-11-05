Customer Wants To Buy Canvases At The Sale Price, But Since The Sale Ended The Day Before, She Can’t Get Them

Imagine working in a store when a customer comes up to you and asks about an item that was on sale yesterday but is no longer on sale today.

Would you make an exception and give her the sale price, or would you explain that the sale has ended and there’s nothing you can do to change that?

In this story, one craft store employee is in this exact situation, and she chooses the second option, because really, it’s not in her power to turn back time and reinstate a sale that’s over.

The customer won’t seem to accept this.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Apparently I make the rules and it’s all my fault! So I worked at a fairly large chain craft store. Our sales change every Sunday morning. So Saturday night we take down our ad signs and Sunday morning they’re all new. So Sunday morning ( fathers day) I’m working on the floor, which admittedly is kind of a treat for me I like it a lot better than the register because there’s a lot less people interaction.

But there is still customer interaction.

So today I’m recovering the section where the canvases and other art supplies are when I heard “scuesssss me.” I turn around to find a gentleman and his two kids and his wife with her awesome I want to speak to your manager haircut. Lady: ” ma’am are these canvases on sale?” Me: ” they were on sale last week but this week they’re not. Our sales run Sunday through Saturday so yesterday was the last day they were on sale.”

This lady is really unreasonable.

Lady: ” well that’s not going to work for me. That’s really stupid. why would your sales end on Saturday when Father’s Day is on Sunday” Me:” because our sales run through Saturday Father’s Day is on Sunday. We do have some items that are a one-day sale right now because of Father’s Day and we just had some last week leading up to it. I’d be happy to show you where the current ones are if you’d like” Lady:” no I don’t need you to show me where the ones that are currently on sale are I need you to give me these canvases for the sale price from yesterday”

She explains a way the customer can still get the same discount.

Me:”err no I’m sorry ma’am but I can’t do that. The only time were ever allowed to do something like that is if the sale sign was accidentally left up. But the sale signs have been removed and it’s not on sale in our system. Now we do have coupons online and we have a coupon today that’ll take 50% off of that. So you can use the coupon and it’ll make it the same price it was yesterday when it was on sale” Lady: “No PinkFlawed I already told you that’s not going to work for me. I do have your coupons and I have your 20% off your total purchase including sale items coupon I want to use it on this canvas on the sale it was yesterday and get it for an extra discount.” Me:”……ranting every cuss word in my head ma’am I’m sorry but if you wanted to do that you would have needed to get it yesterday. But there’s no way I can give it to you for the sell price from yesterday”

The customer still won’t accept defeat.

Witchface:” well why the heck did you change the sale to end on Saturdays!?” Me:” ma’am I don’t make the company’s policies” BF:” no but you work for the company and that means you’re a representative of it and you’re going to explain to me why the sale ends on Saturday and why the item I want to buy is not on sale on Father’s Day” Me:grabs my recovery cart and walks off I need a case of wine, 4 brownies, a vacation, a week’s worth of sleep, and a raise…. I hate people

Walking away was the right decision. The lady may think she’s above store policies, but she’s not.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this situation.

Seriously. THIS is the right thing to do.

Exactly! She’s free to leave.

One retail worker shares how they respond to demanding customers.

Here’s a sarcastic response. LOL

It’s not the employee’s fault the customer missed out on the sale.

