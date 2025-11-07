Dad Offers To Pay His Son’s College Tuition Up To The In-State Amount, But His Son Calls It Unfair Because His Dream School Is Out Of State

When a dad promised equal financial support for both of his kids’ college educations, he thought it was only fair to set the same limit for each—covering tuition for their local state university.

But now his teenage son, who wants the full out-of-state “college experience,” says it’s unfair that Dad won’t cover the extra cost.

Read on for the story.

AITA for setting tuition limit to in state amount? I (M51) have two kids (20f, 17m). My 20f attends a state university locally that is well within our financial ability. We pay the tuition and fees, she commutes. My 17m is a HS Senior and wants to attend one of several out of state universities.

Oh no.

AITA for telling him that I will contribute the same amount to his college tuition as I do for his sister and that anything beyond that is his responsibility. Note he has the same ability to attend the local state university and have it paid for, but he wants the out of state and living on campus experience.

That’s on him, right?

He is ticked that I won’t pay for all of it “just like I do for sister”. Am I the a****le?

Reddit said NTA, and that parents aren’t obligated to bankroll their kids’ dream schools, especially when an affordable option is on the table.

This person praised the dad for teaching his son a valuable lesson in financial responsibility.

This person had a similar experience, and appreciated it later on.

And this person says Dad is completely NTA, and it’s on the son to make the decision.

Fair doesn’t always mean fancy—sometimes “equal opportunity” just means equal tuition.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.