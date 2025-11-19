Dad Said No To His Teen Daughter’s Plan To Invite Selected Friends To Stay Over For Her 16th Birthday, So She Broke Down In Tears

Teenagers can be too headstrong sometimes.

AITA – 16 year olds party request Some context, I’m Australian with a soon-to-be 16 year old daughter. My family is enduring some traumatic times with my wife’s health and the mental health of 18 year 18-year-old ASD daughter. Miss 15 is a great kid: diligent, well-mannered, and does a lot to support the family. She is super excited about turning 16 and having a party at home. The conflict is that the daughter wants to invite 11 friends for the first stage of the party. For stage 2, she wants five of them, her closer friends, to stay over.

I have told her that I don’t support this, because it is so hurtful for those who leave early, and have suggested that they all just sleep over, which could be easily accommodated. This led to a big argument because she would not feel comfortable with them all staying. I then suggested only inviting those who sleep over. Apparently this would kill the vibe. Discussion finished in tears with a surge of emotion about how tough things are in the family and how much this is what she wants. To me her party model compromises my morals but perhaps my views are now outdated? I’m doubting myself accordingly. AITA?

