Dad Tells Kids They Have To Put 25 Cents In A Jar Every Time They Curse, But The Rules Also Apply To Him

Imagine being a parent and hearing one of your kids curse. You’d probably want them to stop doing that.

Would you take a look in the mirror and decide to stop cursing yourself, or would you give them some sort of punishment?

In this story, one dad decides to start a curse jar where anyone in the family who curses has to put 25 cents in the jar.

He didn’t think this idea through very well.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The curse jar Back when we were children, my siblings and I would indulge in the occasional curse word. Nothing crazy, we were generally pretty good kids. Well one night my brother drops an F bomb at the dinner table, and my dad decides “enough is enough”. Curse jar with a 25 cent penalty is starting immediately. For everyone.

This could get interesting!

My siblings and I start looking at each other. “For everyone?” One of us tentatively confirms. Yepp, for all of us in the household. Okay, got it. What my father forgot to account for was our general inspiration for cursing was … well, him.

Wow! Dad curses a lot!

We got 50 cents out of him by the end of dinner. It was on. We spent the next week clocking him for Every. Single. Infraction. It was glorious. In a week, we’d gotten 53 dollars out of him.

That didn’t last long. LOL

He took us out to dinner with the money accumulated in the jar. He went out of town after that for a business trip. He came home and no one ever spoke about the curse jar again.

If dad would stop cursing, the kids probably would too.

He thought it was a punishment, but it ended up being a reward.

