Daughter Agreed To Pay Rent After Turning 18, But When Her Parents Added Strict New House Rules And Raised The Price, She Called Them Out For Treating Her Like A Tenant

Adulthood hits different when your parents start treating you like a tenant instead of family.

So, what would you do if your parents started treating adulthood like a contract, raising your rent and handing you a list of house “rules” that banned things like lying on the couch or using the TV without permission? Would you quietly comply? Or would you push back?

In the following story, a young woman finds herself in this predicament and decides to speak up. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not agreeing with rules put in place in my house I (18f) had turned 18 in July, and I knew that would come with paying keep because my mother (37f) and stepdad (37m) had told me so months before. I was told I’d pay £125 a month and do my own washing and make my food, etc, I was fine with that, as it made enough sense. I didn’t have a job at the time, so I had to use benefits, most of which went towards paying rent.

Then, they started trying to change the rules.

Anyway, around a month ago, I finally got a job and I’m making a decent amount of money, but then my parents started asking for more money, around £200 a month, and they’d do everything. I wasn’t entirely comfortable with this because it was a big jump in money that we agreed on, so we talked and kept it at what I was paying them now. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and I wake up to my mum saying that she and my stepdad sat down and had a talk without me last night about the fact that, apparently, I’m not keeping up my part of the deal, which was doing washing, keeping the room tidy, etc.

They didn’t stop there, because they tried to change the deal again.

I share a room with my two sisters, so it does get messy, and we had a deal only to tidy our parts, which I have been doing, and our dog destroyed our sponge, so we don’t have anything to wash dishes with rn. Anyway my mum hands me a list saying that I’m paying £150 pounds a month but every year I’m hear on my birthday it goes up £50 which I found a little weird but okay sure she only said on this list that she would 2 loads of my washing which I’m fine with. Now, on the other side is where I find things frustrating; this side was things expected of me. The list had things like if I order myself food, not to eat in front of my younger brother unless I get him something too.

The rules were the worst part.

No putting my feet up on the couch. No lying down on the couch. No covers downstairs. I also have to ask if I want to use the TV in the living room because my keep doesn’t go towards the TV. I guess these rules frustrated me because they’re so nitpicking. I told my mum this, and she got mad, but I also wasn’t happy that they had this conversation behind my back. AITA?

Wow! It’s one thing to teach your kid responsibility, but this goes way further than that.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this style of parenting.

She needs to make other plans. It’s time to move out and get her own place, because her parents are giving her clues.

