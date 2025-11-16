Daughter Moved In With Her Mom And Stepdad Fully Expecting To Do Chores, But What She Didn’t Realise Was That She Would Be The Only One Doing Chores

Some people grow up in loving families, where the parents behave like adults and allow the children to be children.

For other people though, this is merely the stuff of fantasy.

And for the girl in this story, family life means serving her mother and step-father, with a touch of bullying thrown in for good measure.

Read on to find out what happened when she finally stood up to them.

AITA for being the “Cinderella” of the house and finally catching an attitude? I am eighteen, female, feel like I’m living in a bad fairytale. Except instead of a castle, it’s my mom’s house, and instead of glass slippers, it’s a sink full of dirty dishes and a family that doesn’t lift a finger. I recently moved back in with my mom. There are three kids here (including me), plus my stepdad. When I came back, my mom told me to “clean up after myself,” which I do. But apparently, that rule only applies to me.

The kitchen is always a mess, dishes piled up, crumbs everywhere, trash overflowing and if I don’t clean it, it just stays that way. If I don’t clean it, then the kitchen starts attracting mice, so I end up cleaning anyway because I can’t stand living in filth. Then today was told “You knew what you ****** signed up for!”

Instead of appreciating it, they laugh about it. They literally call me “Cinderella” because I’m always cleaning, and they make jokes about how the person I used to live with “doesn’t love me anymore.” They say it’s “just teasing,” but it feels mean and humiliating, especially when I’m already doing everyone’s chores.

Every Wednesday, my little sister and I are supposed to cook dinner together. But tonight, she ditched me to hang out with her friends, leaving me to cook for the whole family by myself. My mom rushed me to get laundry and dinner done for her husband. Keep in mind he had his kid over who doesn’t help with anything. He is staying here for vacation, and literally only sits there smoking weed and adding to my load of chores. He literally asked if I needed help and then blew a smoke ring in my face.

I’m the one sweating over the stove, cleaning up afterward, while everyone else just sits around like I’m their maid. Now they’re mad because I have an “attitude.” But seriously, who wouldn’t? I’m tired, fed up, and sick of being treated like the help while they mock me for it. I’m also super overstimulated. Am I wrong for finally being over it and not hiding my attitude anymore? AITA?

However, this Redditor had little sympathy for her.

