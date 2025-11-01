Dog Owner Uses Coupons To Pay For Purchase At Pet Store, But She Is Overly Honest About How She Got The Coupons And Where She Got Her Dog

Imagine going to a pet store to buy dog food for your new dog, and you have a bunch of coupons to use.

If you knew that you really shouldn’t have the coupons, would you tell the cashier, or would you stay quiet about it?

In this story, one customer is in this situation, and she’s overly chatty.

Let’s read all the details from the baffled cashier’s perspective.

“I didn’t actually adopt, but I’m using the coupons anyway” So I just started working at a chain pet store last week. I’ve never done retail before, so they train me and put me on cashier during a slow bit. I have a woman come up with one of our adoption books. It’s a coupon book that you get when you adopt an animal, has something like $200 worth of coupons. So I’m checking her out and scanning her stuff as she’s tearing coupons out. Me will be me, LF will be her, for Liar Face.

The customer admits something she probably shouldn’t have admitted.

LF: I’ve got these coupons for that, hold on let me tear them out. Me: okay, no hurry. I need to finish scanning your items before I scan the coupons in anyway. LF: I didn’t actually adopt a dog, you know. Me: okay…

But she does have a dog.

We usually give out the adoption books when you adopt the dog with one of our partners, so I’m really confused at this point. LF: I was going to, but the rescue was so paranoid, asking all these questions and demanding to see my lease and whether I had a fence. Okay, yeah. Those things are kind of important. Don’t want the dog getting dumped if you don’t have permission from a landlord and they find out, or getting hit by a car when they escape because you don’t have a fence, makes sense to me. LF: so I bought a dog from a breeder and kept the coupon book. It’s not like my landlord ever comes around anyway.

The employee didn’t stop her from using the coupons.

What the heck lady? So you can’t have a dog? LF: Anyway, do these coupons work for that stuff? handing me a stack of coupons Me: yeah. scans them all, waits for her to pay, prints receipt you saved $37 dollars today. Have a nice day. By lying. You saved $37 by lying. I really hope that dog ends up okay, but judging by the type of person you are, I’m not holding my breath. I’m not mad about the coupons. Whatever. But really?? Why would you tell me all this? Liar face.

I don’t know that Liar face is the correct name. She was overly honest.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve tried to make the woman feel guilty.

This does seem a little over the top.

This person thinks the woman felt guilty.

Here’s a similar thought.

It’s not that hard.

It would’ve been better if the customer hadn’t said anything at all.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.